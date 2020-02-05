It’s almost time to pull on those toques and get ready for the 8th annual Coldest Night of The Year Walk in support of the Grace Place.
“Our goal this year is to raise $70,000,” said Melody Macsemchuk, a pastor at the centre.
Proceeds from the Feb. 22 event support Grace Place’s Out of The Cold program, which hosts 15 spots nightly. Through the program, the centre provides a hot meal, an overnight stay complete with access to a shower, laundering of clothes, limited medical assistance clean pajamas, a breakfast and a bagged lunch to go the next day.
An on-duty supervisor, who is trained in first aid, assesses incoming injuries and alerts paramedics if the injury is serious.
“People come in bruised, bloodied and beaten and their (medical) needs are tended to,” said Macsemchuk.
She said the program is a valuable service that also helps police.
“Instead of spending the night in a jail cell, police will at times access the Out of The Cold program,” she said.
Macsemchuk says the program is going well and they are averaging 14 people each night but most nights they are at capacity.
For more information visit on the 8th annual Coldest Night of The Year Walk, visit www.cnoy.org/location/thunderbay or call 620-1833.
———
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.