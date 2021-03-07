Mineral wealth in the Ring of Fire may well become a central part of Ontario’s economic recovery in the post COVID-19 pandemic era, but it can only be developed in partnership with First Nations that reside there, says Matawa First Nations.
Matawa First Nations Management chief executive officer David Paul Achneepineskum underlined the point last month as part of consultations in the lead-up to the federal budget expected sometime this spring.
“Collaboration, negotiations and investments by Canada in partnership with First Nations will be required in order to prepare for the globally significant and truly world-class mining expected to emerge from within the Matawa homelands and traditional territory,” Achneepineskum said in a statement.
Achneepineskum also called on the government to be “transparent” as development occurs in the Ring of Fire, located about 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
Matawa has also stated its preference to deal directly with federal Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett when it comes to any discussions about development in the James Bay lowlands.
Matawa represents nine First Nations within the orbit of the Ring of Fire.
