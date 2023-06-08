Confederation College president Kathleen Lynch presented the school’s Report to the Community last week, highlighting the progress of their five-year Kaa-anokaatekin (“work that is now carried”) strategic plan that has just crossed the midway-three-year mark.
The strategic plan is comprised of four pillars which include access and success, Indigenous learning, institutional excellence, and community prosperity.
Lynch says she is happy with the progression of the college.
“I’m thrilled because, after two years of COVID, it started getting really tough,” she said.
“Having opportunities for dialogue and partnership during COVID was really limited and I feel like we really achieved great things this year. We’re right back to where we should be and we’re seeing a rebound in the student numbers and the training we’ve done.”
She noted that the school has done more training this year than it had in the last few years combined.
Lynch says the college has maintained the direction of the plan and saw a growth of more than 2,000 post-secondary and non-postsecondary students, an 11-per cent increase in distance learning students, expanded seats in their paramedic and practical nursing programs, and an economic impact of $703.3 million added to the Northwestern Ontario economy.
Lynch, who spoke to The Chronicle-Journal during a stop on her way home from the school’s convocation ceremony for the North Shore Marathon campus, says the college is always looking at opportunities for development and growth.
“Being out in the region it’s great because we’re able to offer the things that people need to boost their labour force, and that’s the story really right across the whole region, and in Thunder Bay as well,” she said. “We’ve added seats in a number of high-demand programs, we’re launching our standalone bachelor of science in nursing program and we have new programs planned for the future as well. We’re working hand in hand with our partners and trying to meet all the needs that people have.”
Lynch says the college has great partnerships with Boart Longyear Mine, Barrick Gold Mine, Alamos Gold Mine, Argonaut Gold Mine and Impala’s Lac des Iles Mine.
“They came together and supported us to get funding to have a training program for mining readiness and pre-trades programming,” she said, adding that the partnership with Impala Lac des Iles mine helped the college promote different trades (work) that the mine needs.
“They’re offering summer employment for our students and they’re giving them apprenticeship opportunities in those trades,” Lynch said. “Those are the partnerships we need. They’re also going a step further offering funding and bursaries for financial need in those programs so that students can stay in school.”
Lynch says her message “out there” is “if you step up and partner with us, we can do great things together.”
Other highlights in the report included the successful Setting the Stage Campaign that funded the revitalization and relaunch of the Dibaajimogamig Lecture Theatre, the Alumni Speakers Program where Confederation alumni share their knowledge, skills and career journey and the raising of $5 million towards infrastructure upgrades in the School of Aviation.
