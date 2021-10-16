Sandra Stiles feels encouraged to hear the sounds of birds and
crickets in the grassy area of the Confederation College campus along
the McIntyre River.
Stiles is the coordinator of the college’s environmental technician
program and has led a team of students and community partners in
restoring water quality and aquatic ecosystem health along the river.
Called the Riparian Habitat Rehabilitation project, the initiative
aimed to return the area to a more natural state, which in turn
improves the water quality in the river that leads into Lake Superior.
Hearing sounds of wildlife in the area again means the project is
working, said Stiles on Friday as she helped plant a tree in the area
to celebrate the project’s completion.
The project also included the planting of 100 shrubs, 60 grasses, 200
perennials and 100 trees in the area as well as an Indigenous garden
with medicinal and ceremonial plants.
A pollinator garden and no-mowing zones have also been established to
allow flowers, plants and birds to thrive.
The project received financial support from the college and the City
of Thunder Bay as well as s $75,000 in federal funding through
Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Great Lakes Protection
Initiative.
Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu said the government has
been focused on climate change initiatives and was encouraged by the
work of the students in the rehabilitation project.
“One of the things I’ve noted, especially as a parent of young
people, is there’s a tremendous amount of grief and anxiety out there
amongst young people on what the future holds in terms of an
environment that’s rapidly heating up and the kinds of destruction
we’ve seen,” she said.
Environmental technician students played a big role in the project
and working with EcoSuperior, they also completed a low-impact
development project that saw unused pavement removed and replaced
with local shrubs and perennials to naturally absorb rainwater,
reducing the risk of flooding and erosion.
Confederation College president Kathleen Lynch said the college no
longer sells drinks in plastic bottles and has installed water fill
stations on campus so students, faculty and staff can bring their own
reusable water bottles.
The initiative is part of the college’s commitment to sustainability,
which Lynch said commits to sustainability in a broader sense beyond
environmental concerns, but also focuses on equity and anti-poverty
work.
