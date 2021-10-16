Celebrating with a new tree

From left, Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu, elder Gerry

Martin, helper Audrey DeRoy and Sandra Stiles, coordinator of

Confederation College’s environmental technician program, plant a

tree to celebrate the completion of the college’s Riparian Habitat

Rehabilitation Project on Friday.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

Sandra Stiles feels encouraged to hear the sounds of birds and

crickets in the grassy area of the Confederation College campus along

the McIntyre River.

Stiles is the coordinator of the college’s environmental technician

program and has led a team of students and community partners in

restoring water quality and aquatic ecosystem health along the river.

Called the Riparian Habitat Rehabilitation project, the initiative

aimed to return the area to a more natural state, which in turn

improves the water quality in the river that leads into Lake Superior.

Hearing sounds of wildlife in the area again means the project is

working, said Stiles on Friday as she helped plant a tree in the area

to celebrate the project’s completion.

The project also included the planting of 100 shrubs, 60 grasses, 200

perennials and 100 trees in the area as well as an Indigenous garden

with medicinal and ceremonial plants.

A pollinator garden and no-mowing zones have also been established to

allow flowers, plants and birds to thrive.

The project received financial support from the college and the City

of Thunder Bay as well as s $75,000 in federal funding through

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Great Lakes Protection

Initiative.

Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu said the government has

been focused on climate change initiatives and was encouraged by the

work of the students in the rehabilitation project.

“One of the things I’ve noted, especially as a parent of young

people, is there’s a tremendous amount of grief and anxiety out there

amongst young people on what the future holds in terms of an

environment that’s rapidly heating up and the kinds of destruction

we’ve seen,” she said.

Environmental technician students played a big role in the project

and working with EcoSuperior, they also completed a low-impact

development project that saw unused pavement removed and replaced

with local shrubs and perennials to naturally absorb rainwater,

reducing the risk of flooding and erosion.

Confederation College president Kathleen Lynch said the college no

longer sells drinks in plastic bottles and has installed water fill

stations on campus so students, faculty and staff can bring their own

reusable water bottles.

The initiative is part of the college’s commitment to sustainability,

which Lynch said commits to sustainability in a broader sense beyond

environmental concerns, but also focuses on equity and anti-poverty

work.