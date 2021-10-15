Picking up loot bags

Confederation College’s director of advancement and government

relations, Rob Zuback, left, passes a Have a Hoot event bag to Liana

Frenette, chief executive officer of TBT Engineering, a long-term

Confederation College Community Partners’ Evening supporter.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

For third-year dental hygiene student Kevin Ammattil, bursaries will

help cover the cost of books and instruments for his next semester at

Confederation College.

“Getting financial support in the form of bursaries and scholarships

eases my financial burdens and allows me to pursue my academic

goals,” said Ammattil, who expressed his gratitude Thursday ahead of

the college’s annual community partners’ evening.

“It is very delightful to see members of the community coming

together to help students financially, which is motivating when

living far away from my own family,” he said.

This year’s event, titled Have a Hoot, was held virtually for the

second year because of the Covid pandemic.

It celebrates the community partners who provide support for student

bursaries, scholarships and awards.

“More than ever, our students’ financial need continues,” said

Kathleen Lynch, president of Confederation College, in a news

release. “Certainly, the pandemic has added a number of financial

pressures for our students, which our community partners have

directly alleviated.”

Last year, the college gave almost $900,000 in bursaries,

scholarships and awards because of community partners.

With the event virtual again this year, participants received a Have

a Hoot event bag that came with the ingredients and instructions for

a gourmet Italian dinner for four they could cook at home. The meal

was created by culinary management students, faculty and alumni at

the college.

The evening also includes a virtual silent auction — Contemporary

Works of the Anishinaabe Indigenous Online Art Auction. Bidding ends

on Monday at 1 p.m. To participate in the auction, visit: www.

32auctions.com/indigenousartauction.

All proceeds will be used for student bursaries and awards.