For third-year dental hygiene student Kevin Ammattil, bursaries will
help cover the cost of books and instruments for his next semester at
Confederation College.
“Getting financial support in the form of bursaries and scholarships
eases my financial burdens and allows me to pursue my academic
goals,” said Ammattil, who expressed his gratitude Thursday ahead of
the college’s annual community partners’ evening.
“It is very delightful to see members of the community coming
together to help students financially, which is motivating when
living far away from my own family,” he said.
This year’s event, titled Have a Hoot, was held virtually for the
second year because of the Covid pandemic.
It celebrates the community partners who provide support for student
bursaries, scholarships and awards.
“More than ever, our students’ financial need continues,” said
Kathleen Lynch, president of Confederation College, in a news
release. “Certainly, the pandemic has added a number of financial
pressures for our students, which our community partners have
directly alleviated.”
Last year, the college gave almost $900,000 in bursaries,
scholarships and awards because of community partners.
With the event virtual again this year, participants received a Have
a Hoot event bag that came with the ingredients and instructions for
a gourmet Italian dinner for four they could cook at home. The meal
was created by culinary management students, faculty and alumni at
the college.
The evening also includes a virtual silent auction — Contemporary
Works of the Anishinaabe Indigenous Online Art Auction. Bidding ends
on Monday at 1 p.m. To participate in the auction, visit: www.
32auctions.com/indigenousartauction.
All proceeds will be used for student bursaries and awards.
