Confederation College is extending the deadline for students to withdraw from programs this fall without incurring an academic penalty and still receiving a full tuition refund.
Because of the uncertainty around COVID-19, the college is making a formal commitment for its first-year students for the fall semester by allowing to withdraw from programs until Oct. 7.
Normally, students have about 10 days to withdraw to obtain a refund of the majority of their tuition.
College president Kathleen Lynch said, in a news release, that Confederation stands proudly behind the quality of education they are known for, regardless of delivery method.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.