Through a virtual convocation ceremony held last month, Confederation College celebrated more than 2,100 graduates from the class of 2021, who received certificates, diplomas and advanced diplomas.
The ceremony also honoured the class of 2020, which included over 1,800 graduates.
Like the college’s standard convocation ceremony, the virtual event gave an opportunity for graduates and their families and friends, alongside Confederation College faculty, staff and community partners, to gather.
College president, Kathleen Lynch, presided over the ceremony.
“While we wish we could honour our graduates’ success in person, with ongoing restrictions, replacing our in-person ceremony for both graduating classes with a virtual convocation was the next best thing,” said Lynch.
“Our graduates have overcome significant challenges to finish their program and earn their credential and we are incredibly proud of the courage and resolve they have demonstrated to arrive at this important day.”
Along with its main campus in Thunder Bay, the college has eight regional sites in Dryden, Fort Frances, Greenstone, Kenora, Marathon, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Wawa, as well as a growing distance education division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.