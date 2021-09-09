Confederation College students went back to class on Wednesday with the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place at the college.
The college, along with Lakehead University, have a mandated vaccination policy for their campuses, but are offering students a grace period to be vaccinated.
A vaccination clinic was being offered on site in the college’s Shuniah building for students to receive a jab against the COVID-19 virus.
Those who are not fully vaccinated, or not vaccinated at all, require a rapid antigen test to access the building.
The college offers a vaccination education program for students and staff returning to the campus.
An application was developed for students and staff to upload their proof of vaccination to make it easy for screeners at each of the buildings on campus to determine a person’s status.
“It’s not only to make sure that students and staff are uploading their vaccination status . . . there are also screening questions too,” said Richard Gemmill, vice-president academic at Confederation College.
Many of the college’s programs are remaining as an online delivery format this year.
“Depending on which program area the student is studying there are opportunities for online delivery,” said Gemmill.
“That said, we have a lot of those face-to-face programs that we have been delivering for the last 18 months that will remain face-to-face that are really difficult to deliver online.”
He mentioned the culinary program as an example of a program that is difficult to deliver online.
Gemmill said the college is really happy with the protocols they have in place as they have not had any transmission of COVID-19 on campus through the pandemic.
“I think we are offering a very safe learning environment for those students that have to do face-to-face programs,” said Gemmill, who added that he is optimistic that the city’s high rate of vaccination is an added layer of protection as the year progresses.
The college is happy with enrolment numbers although they are lower than pre-pandemic numbers.
Abel Brown is in the film production program and is happy to be back in school for in-person lessons.
“Communication in film you need,” Brown said. “It is that basic element needed for any film production. They are giving us back our legs.”
He said he feels secure about the pandemic protocols the college has in place.
