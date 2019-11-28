More than 450 students in grades 11 and 12 from local and regional high schools visited the Confederation College campus Wednesday to learn about college life, the application process, courses and support services available.
Students and educators from 58 post-secondary programs showcased their courses with a variety of hands-on interactive exhibits and in-class tours.
Katie Arpin, the college’s recruitment officer, says for some students, coming onto the college campus and seeing all the options is a real eye-opener for them.
