Confederation College has permanently suspended two programs.
Neil Cooke, vice-president of academics at Confederation College, says declining and consistently low enrolment across the past few years has resulted in the decision to suspend the digital media production and the tourism-travel and eco-adventure programs.
“No layoffs are anticipated due to the transferable skills of our program faculty and staff,” said Cooke, in a statement to The Chronicle-Journal.
