The COVID-19 pandemic as well as low enrolment in some programs has caused Confederation College to either defer or suspend several programs.
College officials have been regularly assessing the pandemic as well as following direction from the government and health authorities. In a news release issued earlier this week, the college said that after much consideration it had to make difficult decisions around four programs.
Fall intake of students has been deferred until January for both the aerospace manufacturing engineering technician program and the embedded systems program because of pandemic-related restrictions.
The digital media production program and the tourism — travel and eco-adventure program have been suspended because of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as low enrolment. Both programs will be reviewed in a few months.
“We know this will be disappointing for our confirmed students,” said Neil Cooke, vice-president of academic for the college. “It is disappointing for us as well. However, with their academic success in mind, the decision was necessary to ensure our students continue to receive the exceptional quality of education for which we are known.”
This fall, Confederation College will offer a hybrid-delivery model of programming, using both online and remote delivery with face-to-face learning.
All theory programming will be delivered remotely. Some labs and placements may be done face-to-face as long as physical distancing protocols are followed.
