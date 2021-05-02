Confederation College is closing its Wawa campus this August.
“The population in the catchment area for our Wawa campus is small and with low enrolment across the past several years, it is not sustainable for us to maintain the physical campus,” said Neil Cooke, vice-president of academic, in a statement. “While we will no longer have a bricks and mortar location, our commitment to the Wawa community remains strong.”
Students will still have access to post-secondary programming online through distance education and the college will continue to work with community partners to offer contract training opportunities.
“We are deeply grateful for the relationships we’ve built and the support we’ve received in the Wawa community and look forward to our continued collaboration to change lives through learning for Wawa residents,” Cooke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.