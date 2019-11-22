Thunder Bay police are asking motorists to watch their speed and make sure their vehicles are equipped with snow tires following a rash of fender-benders in the wake of Wednesday’s big storm.
“Since the snow began to fall, the service has responded to 10 reported motor vehicle collisions,” a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said Thursday.
“More collisions are expected to be reported to the Collision Self-Reporting Centre in the coming days.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
