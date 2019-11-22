Enjoying the white stuff

Tamyra Atlookan, left, and Chloe Moore make snow angels in the fresh snowfall in their front yard on Thursday in Thunder Bay.

 Sandi Krasowski

Thunder Bay police are asking motorists to watch their speed and make sure their vehicles are equipped with snow tires following a rash of fender-benders in the wake of Wednesday’s big storm.

“Since the snow began to fall, the service has responded to 10 reported motor vehicle collisions,” a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said Thursday.

“More collisions are expected to be reported to the Collision Self-Reporting Centre in the coming days.”

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

