Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are being reminded to use roadways with caution after police in Thunder Bay responded to two separate collisions involving cyclists within a span of three hours on Monday.
Emergency crews, including city police, responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a teenaged cyclist at the corner of Arthur and Selkirk streets around 3 p.m. The young person appeared to have minor injuries and did not require further medical attention.
The second incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of the Harbour Expressway and Memorial Avenue. The cyclist did not appear to be injured and did not require medical attention.
Police note that although neither incident involved serious injuries, collisions involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle or pedestrian have a high-risk of serious injury or death. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution and pay close attention to their surroundings, advise city police.
Extra diligence should be practised in school zones as young pedestrians and cyclists can be unpredictable, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.