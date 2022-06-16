Two OPP cruisers that were badly damaged in recent crashes with moose were among numerous vehicles that have struck the big animals so far this year in the Wawa area.
One area in particular where moose tend to appear — either on, or adjacent to a roadway — is Highway 101 between Wawa and Chapleau, a provincial news release said this week.
So far this year, provincial police in the Wawa region have responded to 32 collisions involving moose, with 12 since June 1, the release said.
No serious injuries have been reported.
In spring, moose tend to come out of the bush to lick road salt and escape insects. The most common times are dawn and dusk, when visibility is reduced, police said.
In the event of a collision, injured animals should not be approached, police advise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.