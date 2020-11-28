On the cover

Gary Gummeson, owner of Comix Plus/Music Exchange, holds the cover of the new Spawn comic that features the name of his store and recognizes local international comic shop retailers.

 Brent Linton

A Thunder Bay comic retailer received an early Christmas present this week.

A variant cover of the new Spawn comic, designed to celebrate independent comic retailers, features Comix Plus/Music Exchange.

“This is an incredible honour to get on the cover that will be seen all over the world,” said Gary Gummeson, owner of Comix Plus/Music Exchange.

The special edition of Spawn was released on Wednesday — Local Comic Shop Day — with the goal “to get comic fans into their local shop for the holidays — to celebrate the local comic shop,” said Marco Davanzo, executive director of ComicsPro, who runs the initiative, in a news release.

