For more than 50 years, Larawest Baglien kept her true self hidden — until she could no longer remain silent.
Baglien was born a male in Port Arthur 62 years ago. Six years ago, she made the decision to come out to her family, friends and co-workers as a transgender woman.
“There are a lot of people like me that were just not able to come out young in life,” said Baglien. “They found it too scary. Laws were different in the (1960s) and at that young age, I figured out it was just not safe for me to come out.”
She stayed hidden for most of her life, even from her wife and two children, until she couldn’t bear it anymore
“I got very despondent and my life was falling apart because living like that with the secret of who I was became overwhelming,” said Baglien.
Transgender Awareness Week was held in November and Nov. 20 was the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day to honour individuals who have been killed because of transphobia and recognize the violence trans people still face.
Baglien wanted to share her story to help bring awareness to the transgender community in the hope of increasing acceptance and understanding of trans people.
Baglien identifies as a two-spirit trans woman. She is not Indigenous but her wife of 31 years is a member of Fort William First Nation.
“Most of my life I have been in that community and very much accepted by them, even now after having come out,” said Baglien, adding she identifies as two-spirit because she was born a man but identifies as a woman.
“I can’t deny my past,” she said. “It has to be part of who I am today, too, but I’m a woman and that’s reflective to me in the nature of what it means to be two-spirit. So when I say I am a two-spirit trans woman, I am really saying I am just all parts of me and that I’m being true to myself.”
Baglien described coming out as an awakening, getting in touch with all the parts of herself she had denied and repressed.
The hardest part was revealing her secret to her wife and children.
“Coming out to each of them and then just eventually being out in the world — it can’t be any scarier than that,” she said. “At the same time, it felt better with each step I took.”
Baglien expected to lose the love and support of her family and friends when coming out and imagined not being able to work anymore but she received mix reactions.
“There was lots of very difficult things I had work through with my partner,” said Baglien. “We have been married for 31 years and together for 35 years . . . you can imagine having kept that secret from her my entire life, that left us with very difficult things to deal with.”
“Sometimes it’s been heartbreaking and yet we’ve always found a way through it together,” she added. “It’s been a long haul.”
Society hasn’t been willing to accept transgender individuals as people, said Baglien, noting there is misinformation out there about transgender people and the transphobia caused by a lack of understanding.
“There is so much about the transgender experience that is hidden from society because they don’t want to see us,” she said. “They don’t know how to take us and they don’t know how to accept us because society says there are only two genders and we don’t quite fit into the ones they say you’re supposed to fit into.”
However, Baglien feels society has come a long way since she was a young child.
“I went from utter silence and the need to be hidden about it to finding that my only real, true way to face this was to completely come out and be who I am and I think that’s really what we need to see in the world,” she said.
“By being out there as me, I think we need examples like that to break the mold, so to speak — to raise awareness, we have to go out there.”
NorWest Community Health Centres offers a transgender support group. For more information go online at www.norwestchc.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.