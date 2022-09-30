Public comments on a proposed draft plan for the long-term management of the country’s nuclear waste can be submitted until Nov. 24.
The comment deadline was extended 30 days “as a result of community feedback,” a Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) bulletin said this week.
The NWMO has been developing the draft plan since 2020 at the request of Natural Resources Canada.
Nuclear waste is defined by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission as any material — liquid, gas or solid — “that contains a radioactive nuclear substance for which no further use is foreseen and requires careful management.”
Concurrently, the NWMO is proposing a plan for an underground storage site for spent fuel rods from nuclear reactors. The site could either be located 35 kilometres west of Ignace, or near the community of South Bruce in southwestern Ontario in the vicinity of an existing nuclear power station.
The NWMO wants to choose a site by 2024.
More information about the overall draft plan for managing nuclear waste is available online at radwasteplanning.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.