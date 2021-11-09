Pope John Paul II School was in a precautionary hold and secure state Monday morning while a potential social media threat was investigated.
The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said a comment made on social media had been deemed non-threatening to the school community and the hold and secure was lifted with the guidance of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
“However, the situation is currently being investigated,” the board said in a news release.
