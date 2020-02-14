The public still has time to share their ideas for the future of Victoriaville Centre before council makes its decision on whether to keep the building, demolish it or adapt it for new uses, including re-opening Victoria Avenue.
On Thursday, the city held the final open houses at Victoriaville to gather public input on the three options. Citizens can still give feedback online at getinvolvedthunderbay.ca until the end of the month.
Jeff Palmer, a community planner with Winnipeg-based consulting firm Urban Systems, said demolishing the building and restoring the streets would cost about $9 million. Renovating the 40-year-old structure, which has been leaking for a few years, is a second option and the third option would be to keep and upgrade portions of the building but restore Victoria Avenue.
