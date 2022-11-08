Public comments on a draft strategy to manage the country’s radioactive waste can now be submitted until Nov. 24.
The deadline was extended 30 days by the strategy’s proponent, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), “as a result of community feedback.”
The draft strategy is separate from an going NWMO initiative to find a future site for an underground storage facility for spent fuel rods from nuclear reactors.
More information is available online at nwmo.ca.
