A family and youth camp near Kenora has received a $477,000 provincial grant towards the cost of installing a commercial kitchen as well as laundry and washroom facilities.
The province announced the funds on Tuesday for the Ogimaawabiitong Youth and Family Wellness Camp, which is overseen by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory (KCA) agency.
“This property has already made an impact within its first few years of operation, in terms of accessibility to programs and service delivery,” KCA executive-director Joe Barnes said in a news release.
“Now,” Barnes added, “with the new commercial kitchen, we will be able to take this phase of our project to the next level.”
