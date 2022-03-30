After three years leading the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC), Eric Zakrewski has announced he will be retiring as chief executive officer in August.
Zakrewski thanked the CEDC’s board of directors for entrusting the organization and its direction to him.
“During this time, the organization has helped create more new business opportunities, provided unprecedented investment and support to the tourism sector, captured more government funding to improve local infrastructure and achieved best in-class immigration and workforce development results,” he said in a news release.
“I’m incredibly grateful to my team at the CEDC for supporting my vision to build the brand of the CEDC into a collaborative and results-driven organization.”
Zakrewski said before he leaves his post, he will complete the strategic planning process and leave the commission with a new implementation plan for 2023 to 2025.
“On behalf of the board, we are proud of what Eric has achieved and wish him all the best in starting this new and exciting chapter,” said Peter Marchl, chair of the CEDC board of directors. “Eric has deftly managed the CEDC through the pandemic and, at the same time, has been able to grow the profile and outreach of the organization, provide critical business support and service delivery.”
Marchl said the board will have ample time to find a new chief executive officer.
“Change is a constant, especially in business, but Eric will leave the CEDC on strong footing and with a solid team,” he said. “We have never been more excited to see what the future has in store for the CEDC.”
