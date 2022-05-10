Motorcyclists who died in crashes on Ontario roads over the last 10 years were at fault 60 per cent of the time, provincial statistics show.
“The data is a stark reminder that there can be zero risks and errors on the part of motorcyclists, and that even the safest, most defensive riders must rely on nearby motorists exercising the same degree of safety in order to avoid causing a deadly crash,” an OPP news release said Thursday.
According to the OPP, 342 people were killed while riding motorcycles on provincial roads between 2012 and 2021.
Factors that led to the fatalities included excessive speed, failing to yield the right of way to other vehicles and distracted driving, the news release said.
