The shelves at Shelter House Thunder Bay are once again holding food after the community responded in a big way to a two-day food drive this weekend.
“We knew that the community would donate food items like they would at every food drive but we weren’t anticipating receiving this much from this food drive,” said Kimberley Kennedy, development officer with the shelter.
Many of the emergency shelter’s food supplies had to be thrown away last week after they were ruined by smoke damage from the fire at the nearby former Odd Fellows Hall on May Street that also saw the evacuation of Shelter House residents.
While Grace Place was able to help feed the residents of the shelter during that evacuation, Kennedy said their biggest concern was not being able to feed the community.
“We’ve been averaging 690 meals a day so it was really a concern for us that we weren’t going to be able to do that right away,” said Kennedy.
But the kitchen was up and running again quickly as people in the community responded to the need.
“A lot of community members stepped up during the week and dropped off fresh produce and fresh dairy products, fresh bread, we had quite a substantial amount of perishable donations that were made so we’re very thankful for that,” said Kennedy.
“That allowed us to continue to serve as many meals as we are.”
(This story was originally published March 10, 2020)
