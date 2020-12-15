Loading up the hampers

Christmas Cheer volunteers, from left, Katie Kuoppa-Aho, Phyllis Nisbet and chairwoman Joleene Kemp work inside the Candian Lakehead Exhibition auditorium to help load hampers into carts for waiting recipients. North-side residents are urged to continue to come today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up their hampers. South-side residents are encouraged to come today between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 Sandi Krasowski

“A miracle” is how Joleene Kemp, chairwoman for the Christmas Cheer campaign, described the generosity of the Thunder Bay community.

Last weekend, Acadia radio station’s John Ongaro took to the airwaves in a marathon 36-hour blitz to raise funding for the annual drive. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary donations were sought instead of non-perishable food items. The response brought in $260,000.

“It’s mind boggling . . . there really are no words,” said Kemp. “When the planning was taking place, Christmas Cheer said we would be happy with anything and Acadia said, ‘We think we could make $100,000.’ The money just kept coming and coming and it really was a miracle because so many small businesses went out of their way to make donations. There are many families who really could not afford (this) but they still made a donation.”

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

