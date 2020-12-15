“A miracle” is how Joleene Kemp, chairwoman for the Christmas Cheer campaign, described the generosity of the Thunder Bay community.
Last weekend, Acadia radio station’s John Ongaro took to the airwaves in a marathon 36-hour blitz to raise funding for the annual drive. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary donations were sought instead of non-perishable food items. The response brought in $260,000.
“It’s mind boggling . . . there really are no words,” said Kemp. “When the planning was taking place, Christmas Cheer said we would be happy with anything and Acadia said, ‘We think we could make $100,000.’ The money just kept coming and coming and it really was a miracle because so many small businesses went out of their way to make donations. There are many families who really could not afford (this) but they still made a donation.”
