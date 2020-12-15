Christmas Cheer volunteers, from left, Katie Kuoppa-Aho, Phyllis Nisbet and chairwoman Joleene Kemp work inside the Candian Lakehead Exhibition auditorium to help load hampers into carts for waiting recipients. North-side residents are urged to continue to come today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up their hampers. South-side residents are encouraged to come today between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.