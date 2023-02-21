Whether they had two days or nearly 50 years sober, about 150 people in the addiction recovery community and their families gathered on Friday for a dinner aimed at forging connections.
The Dayna Elizabeth Karle Addiction Recovery Foundation, also known as Team DEK, hosted a free pasta dinner at the Columbus Centre in Thunder Bay for the recovery community.
“I think the important part of this event is we’ve been dealing with so much tragedy,” said Kyle Arnold, a director with Team DEK. “We are aiming to bring connection. The opposite of addiction is connection. This event is here to bring everyone together, let them know they’re supported, and create community within the recovery community.”
Arnold said there were people in recovery from the street at the event as well as working class individuals.
“We had all the classes together with one goal here, which is to recover,” he said.
The room was full of people with one thing in common — looking to do better and build a life for themselves, said Mike Dunn, also a director with Team DEK.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen anything like this,” he said, noting he’s been to many community events.
“To see something of this magnitude is pretty beautiful.”
During the evening, the foundation introduced community connectors — individuals who work with Thunder Bay’s vulnerable population and can let Team DEK know of any needs in the community.
Crystal Pickering is one of those community connectors and works at the Pace warming centre. Pickering said Team DEK has helped many people. One gentleman who attended the centre had boots that were torn up and the foundation provided new boots for him.
“The littlest things like that make somebody’s day,” Pickering said.
Julie Diner is also a community connector. She works full-time at the NorWest Community Health Centres’ safe injection site and also takes casual shifts at Shelter House Thunder Bay.
When she met a man, who was not from Thunder Bay at the shelter recently who was terrified of the city’s gang activity, she called Arnold at the DEK foundation and they were able to provide the man a bus ticket and ensure he could leave the city safely.
Team DEK was formed after Carolyn Karle lost her daughter, Dayna, to an accidental overdose in September of 2021. Pickering, who is in recovery herself, was roommates with Dayna and said the DEK foundation is filling a gap in the community.
Diner agreed, stating Karle has so many people in recovery she’s taken under her wing.
“Carolyn seems to be there for everybody,” she said.
“Everyone around her is helping raise this amazing foundation and we’re all going to be there standing behind her,” Pickering said. “Whenever she needs us, we’re going to be there for her.”
