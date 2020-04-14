With 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District over the weekend, the regional hospital’s incident manager says the numbers aren’t unexpected and the belief is community spread of the virus is minimal.
However, Dr. Stewart Kennedy of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said in his daily report on social media on Monday that the community may not be doing enough.
“We have the opportunity to stem the tide on this COVID-19 only if we are all doing the right things.”
He noted physical distancing is one of the most important ways to help prevent the spread of the virus.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
