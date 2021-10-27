The outdoor temperatures are cooling down, but with the province lifting more COVID-19 restrictions, fun is heating up for people in Red Rock.
On Oct.16, the Red Rock Volunteer Fire Department carried out their annual fireworks display. Dozens of people started to congregate at the Marina in Red Rock, and many others were able to watch them from home. Right at 9 p.m., the first firework illuminated the night sky and for 20 minutes, an impressive show of lights was displayed for the delight of all the spectators.
On Saturday, the Red Rock Legion Branch 226 welcomed The Dorion Band, and dozens of locals hit the dance floor to the rhythm of great classic rock and roll covers. Adults from all ages gathered to enjoy great music and have a fun night out.
Bingo nights are back at the legion. On Monday, the legion reopened its doors to all players to enjoy an entertaining evening after months of waiting.
People started to gather at the door a few minutes before the access was permitted, excited to see familiar faces and have a good time.
Ontario Public Library Week is over and there was great response from patrons and the community in general to all the activities, draws and contests that took place from Oct. 18-21, and here are the winners:
• Fall Adult Basket Draw: Betty Dunlop.
• Count the Spiders: Haylee L., Ben P., Cooper J.
• Impressions of Red Rock Photography Contest: Maria Schaaf and Emma Hamilton.
• Book Bingo: Sandra Parker and Kathy Chapell.
Congratulations to winners and participants.
The Township of Red Rock is hosting an outdoor Halloween House Decoration Contest for Red Rock residents. To get your house in the list of participants, stop by at the Municipal Office and sign up.
There is a $5 entry fee per household and all the money collected will go towards the beautification committee, that as we know, works wonders every year to keep our town as beautiful as possible.
And for more Halloween fun, the Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Spooky Open House at the Red Rock Fire Hall on Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m. There will be a scavenger hunt, a spooktacular obstacle course, auto ex tool demonstration and more.
A great way to help your children build self-esteem, improve concentration and focus, learn self-discipline and improve agility and reflexes is to practice a martial art. Black Tigers Taekwondo is a great program for that and will be starting up again at the Red Rock Recreation Centre Gym on Nov. 6.
Classes will run on Saturdays from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and to register or ask for more information, you can contact Gord Muir on Facebook.
