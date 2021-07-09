No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday and the regional hospital had no patients with the deadly virus.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported three active cases of the virus and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre moved its internal pandemic response level from yellow-protect to green-recover and prevent.
