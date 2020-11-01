The Community Spokes bicycle shop has taken flight from their longtime location at the Hub Bazaar and landed on their own.
The do-it-yourself shop in Thunder Bay was originally started in a garage and later moved to the Lakehead University Student Union bike shack as a way to keep students’ bicycles on the road. Later, Community Spokes found a home in the Hub Bazaar.
“At the heart of it, Community Spokes is a do-it-yourself bike shop, you come in and there is free access to tools, free access to teaching and we also have cheap used parts,” said Ian Cameron, owner of Community Spokes, which is now on Simpson Street.
One unique service they offer is a build-a-bike program that allows a client to pick out one of the several-hundred bikes in the shop’s basement and then rebuild it into a functioning bicycle.
The shop also sells and rents bikes and makes new ones available, too.
Cameron took over Community Spokes as other people involved in it moved away. He used the low-rent, low-risk space in the Hub Bazaar business incubator to develop his business skills.
As the shop developed, Cameron continued with community engagement, sharing his bike maintenance skills with individuals and groups in the city.
Some bike shops have reported a 700-per cent increase in demand for bicycles, said Cameron, which also bodes well for the small Simpson Street shop.
“At one point during the summer, I had a lineup of people and I felt like a bike shop in Vancouver . . . I never had that before . . . it has been a crazy season,” he told The Chronicle-Journal.
“Basically, when COVID hit, everyone wanted a bike,” said Cameron.
Next summer he hopes to be able to hire another person to keep up with the demand.
Meanwhile he said the move has been good for the shop and he has had a lot of help from the community, including a two-day work party to move all the bikes to the new location.
“Bike season is winding down but there is still a high demand for people who are commuting everyday and Thunder Bay has accepted me with open arms — it has been amazing,” said Cameron.
Cameron hopes to continue fostering the spirit of a community bike shop, which is why he has a lounge sitting area and even a piano for anyone to use.
