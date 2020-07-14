Genuine, loyal, fierce and humble are just a smattering of words describing Bruce Nugent, who passed away over the weekend, leaving hearts broken and many organizations devastated.
His sudden passing has rocked educators, colleagues and board members of the Lakehead Public School system where he worked as their communications officer, organizing news media coverage of the many initiatives happening in their schools.
Nugent was active in the community and is known for his professionalism and grace in his work with Lakehead Public Schools, Roots to Harvest, Shelter House Thunder Bay, Fort William Rotary Club and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.