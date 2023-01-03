In 2022 they broke all existing records with 122,475 meals and lunches served, that compares to 121,339 served in 2021.
The Dew Drop Inn has served the community for 42 years with a safe, welcoming environment for men, women and children to enjoy a meal with no questions asked.
Last year started on an optimistic note with lower monthly numbers until May, when numbers started to go up significantly.
The struggle to put food on the table daily became evident in the escalating numbers, said Michael Quibell, in an email and phone interview on Monday.
Even as the worst of the pandemic is over, “the numbers clearly indicate that our community is still in a crisis situation,” Quibell said.
Those feeling the pinch the worst are on a fixed income.
“As we are all painfully aware that our dollar does not stretch as far as it did before,” Quibell said.
Seniors are also suffering more and make up about 60 per cent of those who visit the Dew Drop Inn.
Quibell says there is a nervousness in the air with all the uncertainties that await us in 2023.
Recognizing the Dew Drop Inn will not eradicate poverty in Thunder Bay, they also recognize that it is “unacceptable for men, women and children to go hungry as we all wait for solutions to be put in place.”
The Dew Drop Inn are hoping for changes sooner than later.
“It takes a community to feed its hungry and The Dew Drop Inn appreciates the support which provides this opportunity to do so,” said Quibell, who added that due to the community’s generosity they are in good shape for the new year.
The Dew Drop Inn plans to remain committed to serving a good meal daily until its services are no longer needed.
