About 1,100 people who live at Wabaseemoong First Nation could have their drinking water back on sometime next week following a repair to the community’s well.
The community, located about 120 kilometres northwest of Kenora, has been without a local supply since late last month when the water was deemed to be “unsafe.”
A Wabaseemoong news release issued on Friday did not elaborate as to why the water was unfit to drink, but said “repair work is being done on the clear well in the community.”
“Once that is complete, testing must take place on the water before it is able to be let back into the main water distribution system,” the release added.
Wabaseemoong was already on a boil-water advisory prior to the water being declared unfit.
Meanwhile, fresh water has been brought into the community “for drinking, showering, and cooking,” a spokeswoman said.
Residents are able to use grey water, such as leftover dish water, for the flushing of toilets, the spokeswoman added.
About 350 Wabaseemoong residents have been evacuated to Kenora while the water system is being repaired.
