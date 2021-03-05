The number of active COVID-19 cases at Wabaseemoong Independent Nation is continuing to nose-dive.
As of Wednesday, the community reported to band members 17 active cases of the virus, compared to 85 about a week ago. More than 180 people had recovered, the band reported.
A spokeswoman for the Kenora Chiefs Advisory wasn’t immediately able to confirm Thursday if a lockdown remained in effect at Wabaseemoong, which is located about a 90-minute drive northwest of Kenora.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.