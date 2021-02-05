Two years ago, brothers Anthony and John McRea, owners of ModBox Inc., a shipping container home manufacturer in Thunder Bay, built a tiny home and displayed it at the 2019 local Home and Garden Show.
The home, that was constructed from three shipping containers, demonstrated the ease of living in a smaller, yet fully furnished home with all amenities for comfort. This summer, that home will be the first of its kind installed on a lot within the city and builder Anthony, will live in it.
See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.