Turning sea cans into homes

Brothers John McRea, left, and Anthony, right, peer out from one of four shipping containers that they are refurbishing into small homes inside their ModBox Inc. facility, Thursday. The four homes will be transported to Keewaywin First Nation at the end of the month.

 Sandi Krasowski

Two years ago, brothers Anthony and John McRea, owners of ModBox Inc., a shipping container home manufacturer in Thunder Bay, built a tiny home and displayed it at the 2019 local Home and Garden Show.

The home, that was constructed from three shipping containers, demonstrated the ease of living in a smaller, yet fully furnished home with all amenities for comfort. This summer, that home will be the first of its kind installed on a lot within the city and builder Anthony, will live in it.

See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you