The company that owns Barwick’s oriented strand board mill has been fined $65,000 for an accident about three years ago in which a worker was injured by an unguarded machine that applies straps to product bundles.
According to a Ministry of Labour investigation, an unidentified worker at the Norboard Inc. mill was hurt on Oct. 23, 2018 after he picked up an edge protector that had fallen off a strapping machine that had disengaged while in automatic mode.
