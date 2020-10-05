Suicide prevention should be a group effort so that people experiencing a mental-health crisis don’t feel like they’re suffering alone, Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald said in September.
“Each of us must do our part to check in with one another and raise awareness, not only on World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept. 10) but throughout the year,” Archibald said in a news release.
She called “for accessible, timely, and compassionate support that focuses on the unique needs of First Nations families and those bereaved, specifically support that can help to foster resilience and hope in the face of tragic loss.”
In July, the federal government said it was beefing up existing mental-health services specifically for Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities by $2.5 million.
In August, the government announced $82.5 million nation-wide to address increased demand for mental-health services from Indigenous people during the coronavirus pandemic.
