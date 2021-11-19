A 52-year-old southern-Ontario man is to appear in Wawa court next month on a charge of impaired driving and other offences.
Provincial police said officers encountered the accused Saturday afternoon near town on Highway 17 after following up on a complaint about a possible impaired driver.
The accused was arrested and charged with driving with an open container of liquor, having liquor readily available, having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams and driving while suspended, a provincial news release said this week.
Thorold resident Phillip Lambie, who had been released from custody, is to appear in court on Dec. 6, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
