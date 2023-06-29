A complaint about a driver in the Fort Frances area on Wednesday has led to an impaired charge for a Rainy River resident.
Someone was reportedly driving “erratically,” which drew Rainy River District OPP out around 1 a.m. to eventually pull the vehicle over.
Liam Pearson, 21, is also charged with dangerous operation, driving with an open container of liquor, being a young driver with blood alcohol content above zero, driving while failing to display two plates, and unnecessary noise, OPP said in a news release on Wednesday.
The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 31. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.