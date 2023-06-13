There's going to be a new way to file complaints at the municipal office in the Township of Gillies.
At Monday's meeting, council discussed changing the language for the township's complaints procedure policy.
"You've talked to me a couple of times about some of the complaints (filed at the municipal office) and they're getting to the point of stupidness," said Gillies Coun. Bill Groenheide. "I think we have to prioritize what is a complaint and what isn't."
After a few tweaks to the language, council passed the new policy.
The meeting began with a deputation from financial firm BDO on the township's financial statements from 2022 and was followed by reports from administration and council.
Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright also accepted a nomination request to be on the executive committee of the Community Schools Alliance. Bylaws concerning signing authority for a high-interest savings account and corporate credit cards were passed as well as a bylaw to enter into agreement with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation for data sharing service.
Bylaws appointing a deputy clerk-treasurer and equipment operator were dealt with in the meeting's closed session.
