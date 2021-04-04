A call for “seamless” bus service that flows right across the country uninterrupted appears to be gaining some traction in the nation’s capital.
The Ottawa-based Public Interest Advocacy Centre says it has “noted with alarm public reports of the recent collapse of cross-Canada bus service, and we have received complaints about this development directly from the public.”
“We agree that (buses are) an integral part of Canada’s transportation network and that it is indeed imperative to ensure bus transportation’s place in this system,” the group said in a recent letter to Thunder Bay bus operator Kasper Wabinski.
In Northwestern Ontario, the province’s Ontario Northland bus service currently runs from White River to Winnipeg.
Kasper Transportation also offers a similar service, while also travelling to Longlac, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Vermilion Bay.
But service can be spotty or non-existent in other parts of the country.
The Public Interest Advocacy Centre letter added: “We believe it will be in the public interest to increase bus transportation in Canada and that a solution to the lack of such service is an urgent issue for Canadians.”
