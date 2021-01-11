Many francophones seeking French services at Ontario government agencies haven’t been able to do so because of a lack of qualified personnel, the province’s new French language services commissioner has found.
In her first report delivered in December, Kelly Burke said a review of complaints to her agency indicated “a lack of services in French is generally related to a shortage of human resources, the absence or lack of knowledge of policies and procedures, and the unavailability of material resources (in French).”
Between May 2019 and September this year, Burke’s office reviewed more than 430 complaints about French services that were absent or lacking.
"The majority of the complaints we dealt with could have been resolved if adequate planning for the provision of French language services had been done,” she added.
Burke said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated weaknesses in the system.
In particular, Burke noted a lack of information in French regarding bulletins about COVID-19 that appeared on the websites of some public health units.
She called on the province to require each government department to produce plans to deliver services in French.
Despite the negative report, Burke said many of the complaints that were raised were resolved.
"I remain ready to work with the government, Ontario's francophones and all the people who have an interest in protecting and preserving our province’s Francophonie,” Burke said in a news release.
About 625,000 Ontarians identify as francophone, with the majority living in Northern Ontario.
