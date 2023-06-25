Work on the development of The Finlandia condominium project remains on hold until the spring of 2024, leaving both the contractor and community frustrated.
Brad McKinnon of BK Realty Investment Management Ltd. — the contractor and owner of the property which was the site of the Finnish Labour Temple for more than a century — said that despite the delays, he does plan to replace and rebuild what was lost in a fire that started on Dec. 22, 2021.
After taking ownership of the historic Bay Street building from the Finlandia Association, BK Management began renovations in 2020 to convert it into residential and commercial spaces.
“We have very sincere intentions to rebuild, but there are some factors working against us right now,” he said. “A very tight labour market, the doubling of interest rates, and there’s a significant lawsuit with a huge claim that is still in the courts and has not been settled yet. Those three things need to be resolved in order for us to begin next year. We need an adequate workforce, we need interest rates to become lower and we need our insurance settlement to be dealt with.”
BK Realty Investment Management Ltd. is the plaintiff in a statement of claim filed in April that seeks $10 million and names a contracting firm that it alleges performed work at the site prior to the fire. There has been no statement of defence filed to date. None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.
The fire was considered accidental by an investigator with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, in their report about the blaze issued in March of 2022.
