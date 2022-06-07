As the temperature attempts to warm up, nature is making slow progress with some buds starting to unfurl on Porphyry Island.
The island is located at the mouth of Black Bay, 45 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.
There is a sense of hope with the greenery returning as the landscape is starting to infill back to living things.
The domestic travel on the lake is down, as we have not seen many people out fishing or exploring.
Across the lighthouse site many projects are starting to take shape. With the help of many volunteers during the cleanup, a lot of big jobs were completed.
For the new spacious bell tents, visitors will find inside a small wood-fired stove to keep them warm at night and to knock the edge-off of the dampness.
The tents will give an added opportunity for visitors to stay overnight while accommodating up to six people. The more accessible the island is to accommodating visitors, the better.
Other work includes the lighthouse road that connects the harbour with the light. The work is to cut down the brush to give visitors a better view with the forest. Often in the winter months trees are blown-down across the trail, requiring some labour to remove the downed trees.
Our summer staff, Abigail Beaty and Annie Ross, arrived today and were excited to see the site and their new summer accommodations. Also accompanying the students is Julie Rosenthal, a professor at Lakehead University’s School of Tourism, Outdoor Recreation and Parks.
She also serves as a board of director of the lighthouse group. Rosenthal will be volunteering her time to assist in the preparation of the summer term and some programming aspects for visitors.
It is because of many hard working volunteers that we can continue to provide a service of connecting people to some of our heritage on the big lake. As we ramp up for the season, volunteers are generous with their time getting propane, delivering food and giving a helping hand.
This week we welcomed in several people working in Parks Canada visitor services with the National Marine Conservation Area of Lake Superior.
They were here to do a familiarization tour of the property and to learn how we interpret our landscape, the living biosphere and lighthouse history.
To wrap up their tour they went to the famous black sands beach to experience another perspective. From the island’s southeast side you can see Passage Island and Isle Royal, both in American waters, between which the shipping channel pass.
Our garden has been well tilled, and the planting has been completed. The radishes are starting to sprout and so are cucumbers. The rhubarb wants to take the whole garden over but it is already being eyed up for the next pie.
Both homesteads on site have their cisterns filled with Superior water; beds all made up and compost toilets primed and ready to go.
In two weeks time we will be running our first regular charter for the summer that operates on Thursdays and Sundays.
If you’re interested in visiting us at some time in the summer, you are welcome to check out our website at clls.ca.
Time to get back to getting things ready for the summer and pause for a moment to enjoy the incredible beauty the area has to offer.
Paul Morralee is the managing director of the Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior. He’ll be sharing stories from Point Porphyry Island Light Station throughout the summer.
