The Centennial Botanical Conservatory is receiving $1.7 million for renovations.
The City of Thunder Bay had applied to the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for the conservatory renewal project and the money will be used to renovate the main conservatory area as well as the east and west wings.
It’s anticipated the renewal project will attract more visitors and also allow the facility to be host to more programming as the work planned includes reopening the west wing’s cactus house and creating a multi-purpose room in the east wing.
Accessibility to the space will also be improved.
“It has been very clear that the Conservatory is a valued asset to the residents of Thunder Bay and those visiting our city,” said Mayor Bill Mauro in a news release.
“I am proud that, as a council, we have made the revitalization of the Conservatory a priority as this decision has been a long time coming and it will ensure a vibrant and exciting future for the facility.”
The funding was announced Wednesday by Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski.
“I have always really enjoyed the Conservatory because even in the middle of February when spring seems a million miles away, you feel like you are in the tropics when you walk into the Conservatory,” he said. “Thanks to our government’s funding, provincial funding, municipal funding and the work of many volunteers, the Centennial Botanical Conservatory will continue to be enjoyed by many generations to come.”
