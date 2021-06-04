Thunder Bay city council will soon vote on whether to move forward with the renewal of the Centennial Botanical Conservatory.
A report from city administration recommending moving forward on the upgrades will come before councillors on Monday.
The total cost of the project is projected to be between $3.96 million and $4.67 million, with the city providing $1.4 million through its reserve fund.
