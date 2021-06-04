Taking it in

Allen and Sandra Nunn, with Friends of the Thunder Bay Conservatory, were excited to visit the facility last September.

 Sandi Krasowski

Thunder Bay city council will soon vote on whether to move forward with the renewal of the Centennial Botanical Conservatory.

A report from city administration recommending moving forward on the upgrades will come before councillors on Monday.

The total cost of the project is projected to be between $3.96 million and $4.67 million, with the city providing $1.4 million through its reserve fund.

