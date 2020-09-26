The future of the Centennial Botanical Conservatory dominated most of a meeting to discuss Thunder Bay’s program and service review Thursday evening.
City council received a report prepared by consultants Grant Thornton in June that outlined 45 recommendations, including closing the conservatory and selling the city’s golf courses and Port Arthur Stadium.
Council received four deputations asking the city to keep the conservatory and invest in the facility instead of selling it.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.