The Centennial Botanical Conservatory in Thunder Bay will be temporarily closed in the new year.
The city-run facility is normally open seven days a week but during the holiday season will be closed Dec. 23 to 26 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 1.
The conservatory will remain closed after Jan. 1 as plants will be temporarily relocated and the site prepared for the second phase of the conservatory’s renewal project.
That phase is expected to begin in the spring and will have the conservatory closed throughout 2023.
“While it is unfortunate that the facility will be closed during the renewal, the closure is necessary for the next phase of the planned renovation,” said Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces with the City of Thunder Bay, in a news release. “The conservatory has been an important part of our city for over half a century and the renewal project will replace aging infrastructure and improve the facility to increase the versatility of the space and the programming it can support.”
Phase 1 of the renewal project included construction of new production greenhouses on site at the conservatory and that phase is nearly complete.
The greenhouse will be used to produce the flowers and plants used in city parks and flower beds.
