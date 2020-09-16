Some cooler temperatures and a little frost on the ground doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to the balmy summer weather when you can find it at the Thunder Bay Botanical Conservatory.
The tropical house, which closed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has reopened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, while the east and west wings remain closed.
Karen Nadeau, the facility lead hand and curator, is thrilled to welcome the community back into the tropical environment and reminds everyone that physical distancing, hand sanitizing and the use of masks are mandatory when visiting the centre. There will still be no weddings or events taking place at the conservatory.
